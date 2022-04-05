Kashmiri Pandit Shot at in Shopian in 4th Militant Attack in J&K in 2 Days

Krishan, a Kashmiri Pandit, received bullet injuries on his hand and leg and was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar. Later, his condition was reported as stable.
In the fourth militant attack in Kashmir since Sunday, 3 April, a shopkeeper in Shopian district, identified as Bal Krishan, was shot at on Monday evening, 4 April.
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, expressing condemnation for the “dastardly terror attack on civilians and CRPF personnel”, offered his condolences to the family of the martyred Head Constable Vishal Kumar and prayers for early recovery of injured Assistant Sub-Inspector Niranjan Singh.
Sinha added that security forces will give a befitting reply to the attack.
Meanwhile, two non-local labourers, from Bihar, were also injured in an attack in Pulwama district earlier on Monday. Two more migrant workers were targeted a day before as well.
Further, condemning the killing of HC Vishal Kumar, National Conference's Omar Abdullah said in a tweet, "I add my words of condemnation to those of my colleagues and send my condolences to the family of the CRPF jawan killed in the line of duty. Prayers for the injured jawan in the hope that he makes a full recovery."
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said:
Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, 5 April, the wreath-laying ceremony of CRPF HC Vishal Kumar was held in Budgam.
J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh was quoted as saying, "We'll not tolerate this (terror attacks) craziness. We salute the soldier who has sacrificed his life for the nation. Our work to maintain peace will continue."
