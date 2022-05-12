Man Shot in J&K's Budgam Succumbs to Wounds; 2 Terrorists Involved, Say Police

An employee at the Tehsildar's Office in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district succumbed to his wounds after he was shot in his office on Thursday, 12 May. The Kashmir Zone Police claimed that the incident was a terrorist attack.

The incident occurred at the Chadoora village, and the man was identified as Rahul Bhat.

"The injured was immediately brought to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 2 terrorists are involved in this heinous crime and have used pistol for committing this crime," news agency ANI quoted the police as saying.

The Kashmir Valley is in the midst of another surge of militant attacks on civilians, non-locals, and security forces.

In the first two days of the holy month of Ramadan, suspected militants shot at and injured four non-local workers in South Kashmir.