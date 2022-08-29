'A Terrorist Hub': Assam CM Himanta on Madrasa Demolished in Barpeta

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
A madrasa was demolished in Assam's Barpeta district, with the state administration terming the facility as a 'terrorist hub', Additional Dy Commissioner Lachit Kumar Das indicated on Monday, 29 August.
"We immediately came to the spot, verified the property, found it to be on government land and did not find the owner. So we decided to demolish it immediately," Das added, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated,
As per reports, the facility had links with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda.
The development comes on the heels of Assam Police arresting two accused, namely Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad, linked with the Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the district.
Earlier this month, a madrasa in Assam's Morigaon district, whose head mufti was arrested for having alleged links with the Bangladeshi terror group, Ansar ul Islam, was demolished on 4 August.
Following the demolition, CM Sarma said, "Out of the five terror modules busted in Assam since March this year, the Morigaon module in which two persons, including Mustafa, were arrested had used the most sophisticated communication technology and can be considered to be the most dangerous."
The madrasa was demolished under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Disaster Management Act.
