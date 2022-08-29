'A Terrorist Hub': Assam CM Himanta on Madrasa Demolished in Barpeta

Earlier this month, a madrasa in Assam's Morigaon district, whose head mufti was arrested for having alleged links with the Bangladeshi terror group, Ansar ul Islam, was demolished on 4 August.

Following the demolition, CM Sarma said, "Out of the five terror modules busted in Assam since March this year, the Morigaon module in which two persons, including Mustafa, were arrested had used the most sophisticated communication technology and can be considered to be the most dangerous."

The madrasa was demolished under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Disaster Management Act.

(With inputs from ANI.)