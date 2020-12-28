Assam’s New Bill to Abolish State-Run Madarsas and Sanskrit ‘Tols’

The Assam government on Monday, 21 December tabled a bill to abolish all state-run madarsas and Sanskrit tols (schools) and convert those into general schools with effect from 1 April 2021, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“We have introduced a Bill whereby all madarsas will be converted into institutes of general education and no madarsa will be established by the government in future. We are happy to introduce this Bill to bring truly secular curriculum in education system,” Sarma said, as quoted by ANI.