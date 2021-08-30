Jihadi Terror Only Form of Fundamentalist Religious Terror: JNU's New Course

A new course introduced on counter-terrorism for engineering students studying a dual-degree programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi notes that "Jihadi terrorism" is the only form of “fundamentalist-religious terrorism”, The Indian Express reported.

The optional course, titled as 'Counter Terrorism, Asymmetric Conflicts and Strategies for Cooperation among Major Powers’, which will be available to students studying MS with International Relations as specialisation after pursuing bachelor in engineering, further asserts that the Communist governments in the then Soviet Union and China were the “predominant state-sponsors of terrorism that influenced radical Islamic states”.