JD(U) Says Nitish Kumar Has 'All Qualities' to Be PM; Demands NDA Panel

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal (United) has demanded the setting up of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coordination committees, both at the central and state levels, to "resolve various issues". The demand follows Kumar's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, along with other leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, over the issue of caste-based census.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, 29 August, his party also said that Kumar has "all the qualities" required to become the prime minister. Speaking to The Indian Express, JD(U)'s General Secretary KC Tyagi said that they had passed a resolution at the party's national council regarding the same.
JD(U) is Bharatiya Janata Party's ally at the Centre and in the state.
However, Kumar refused to respond to Tyagi’s comment, PTI reported.
Reacting to the remark, Lalan Singh, party's national president told ANI:
KC Tyagi said that NDA coordination committees should be formed at the national and state levels to "ensure smooth functioning of the NDA".
“We are in the NDA and firmly support the alliance. The party would welcome setting up of an NDA coordination committee to resolve various issues. During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, several works were done after setting up the coordination committee," PTI reported him to be saying.
After meeting Modi over the issue of caste-based census, CM Kumar, who led a delegation of 10 parties, said, "The prime minister listened to all members of the delegation on (the issue of) caste census in the state. We urged the PM to take an appropriate decision on it. We briefed him on how resolutions have been passed twice in the state Assembly on caste census... People in Bihar and the entire country are of the same opinion on this issue."
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and The Indian Express)
Published: 30 Aug 2021,01:02 PM IST