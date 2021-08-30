JD(U) Says Nitish Kumar Has 'All Qualities' to Be PM; Demands NDA Panel

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal (United) has demanded the setting up of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coordination committees, both at the central and state levels, to "resolve various issues". The demand follows Kumar's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, along with other leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, over the issue of caste-based census.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 29 August, his party also said that Kumar has "all the qualities" required to become the prime minister. Speaking to The Indian Express, JD(U)'s General Secretary KC Tyagi said that they had passed a resolution at the party's national council regarding the same.

JD(U) is Bharatiya Janata Party's ally at the Centre and in the state.