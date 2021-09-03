JD(U)'s Gopal Mandal Strips to Undergarments on Train, Says 'Stomach Was Upset'

Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal was seen travelling in his undergarments while on board the Tejas Rajdhani Express from Patna to Delhi.
Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal was seen travelling in his undergarments while on board the Tejas Rajdhani Express from Patna to Delhi on Thursday, 2 September.
Defending himself against the ridicule directed his way, Mandal, on Friday, said, "I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey," news agency ANI reported.
Stricken by the politician's appearance, a number of passengers on the train had complained about Mandal's behaviour, ANI reported, citing chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the East Central Railway.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) had subsequently placated Mandal as well as passengers, and had resolved the matter, the CPRO said.
"Never knew that wearing only undergarments is the best medicine for stomach upsets during a journey," a Twitter user quipped, as many others expressed their astonishment at the politician's attire.
(With inputs from ANI.)
