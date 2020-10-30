Javadekar Demands Apology From Cong Over Pak Min’s Pulwama Remark

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to demand an apology from the Congress for "conspiracy theories".

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday, 30 October, slammed the Congress party, a day after Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry suggested that Pakistan was behind the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Javadekar demanded an apology from the Congress party for “conspiracy theories” in tweet.

‘Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Maara’: Pak Minister

Chaudhry, the science and technology minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Cabinet, had said on the floor of Parliament that Pakistan had entered India and beaten it on its own soil.

“<i>Humne</i> Hindustan <i>ko ghus ke maara</i> (We hit India in their home). Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of entire community, under the leadership of Imran Khan,” Chaudhry said.

However, soon after, Chaudhry backtracked on his comment, claiming that he was “misinterpreted.” “Pakistan doesn't allow any terrorism, I was misinterpreted," he told TV news channel NDTV.

“My statement is very clear. It was about Operation Swift Resort that we undertook after India dared to enter into Pakistan territory on Balakot. I was talking about the post-Pulwama operation that Pakistan undertook,” Chaudhry added.

Cong Blamed BJP for ‘Security Lapses’

In February 2020, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government, he said that the ruling party was responsible for “security lapses”. “Who benefitted the most from the attack?” Gandhi questioned the government.

In March, senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad also alleged that there was a “match-fixing” taking place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani PM Imran Khan.

BJP Hits Back at Congress

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra had attacked Gandhi and the Congress party. “Terrorism anywhere in the world has its roots in Pakistan. But it is irony that Rahul Gandhi and his associates from Congress party termed the Pulwama attack as a match-fixing between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan,” Patra said, reported Hindustan Times. BJP chief JP Nadda also targeted Congress on Thursday. “Congress' princeling (a reference to Gandhi) does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his 'Most Trusted Nation’ Pakistan. Hopefully, now he sees some light” Nadda tweeted.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and NDTV)