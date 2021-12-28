Pro-Khalistan Terrorist Linked to Ludhiana Court Blast Arrested in Germany

German Police on Monday, 27 December, arrested Jaswinder Singh Multani, a prominent member of the designated terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), for his alleged link to the Ludhiana District Court Complex blast case, ANI reported.

According to a Hindustan Times report, he was allegedly planning more terror attacks in New Delhi and Mumbai.

One person had died while five others were injured in an explosion in a public toilet at the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday, 23 December.

After diplomatic coordination, German police arrested Multani from Erfurt city in central Germany on Monday. A team of Indian police officers is currently heading to Germany to question Multani, added ANI.