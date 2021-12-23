2 Feared Dead, Several Injured in Explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex

Without divulging details, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that he is heading to Ludhiana.

"I am going to Ludhiana to take cognizance of the situation. Some anti-national elements are resorting to such activities as Assembly elections are approaching. The government is on alert. The people should also stay alert," he said.

"First they tried sacrilege, now this. They are trying to disrupt peace. " Those found guilty will not be spared," he added.