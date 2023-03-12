‘I Was Terrified': Japanese Woman Tweets After Being Assaulted During Holi

The purported video being circulated on Twitter shows a group of at least 10 men – some teenagers – grabbing the woman by her neck, spraying colour on her, and even smashing an egg on her head.
(Trigger warning: Descriptions of harassment)
After a viral video showed a group of men in Delhi assaulting a Japanese woman during Holi, she took to Twitter call the incident 'unfortunate', and added that her intention was not to 'defame the festival.'
What had happened: The purported video which went viral on social media shows a group of at least 10 men – some teenagers – grabbing the woman by her neck, spraying colour on her, and even smashing an egg on her head.
What has the woman said? In a series of tweets, the woman wrote in Japanese:
"On 9 March, I tweeted a video of the Indian festival Holi, but after that, the number of retweets (RTs) and direct messages (DMs) increased more than I had imagined, and I was terrified, so I deleted the tweet. We sincerely apologise to those who were offended by the video."
"I would appreciate it if you could understand that I was not trying to convey the abnormalities and damages of the Holi festival in India," after several Twitter handles attacked her for posting a video of the assault.
"In the wake of this incident, the police have promised to strengthen their crackdown, and we hope that harassment against women will decrease significantly at the Holi festival from next year," she said.
Action taken: Two days after the video went viral, the Delhi Police apprehended three persons, including one juvenile, after they allegedly confessed to the incident.
"Most of all, I love everything about India, I have been there many times and it is a fascinating country. It's a wonderful country that you can't hate even if you hear about this incident. India and Japan will forever be Tomodachi (friends)."
The woman was staying at a hotel in Paharganj, but left for Bangladesh on Friday.
