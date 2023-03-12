‘I Was Terrified': Japanese Woman Tweets After Being Assaulted During Holi

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of harassment)

After a viral video showed a group of men in Delhi assaulting a Japanese woman during Holi, she took to Twitter call the incident 'unfortunate', and added that her intention was not to 'defame the festival.'

What had happened: The purported video which went viral on social media shows a group of at least 10 men – some teenagers – grabbing the woman by her neck, spraying colour on her, and even smashing an egg on her head.

What has the woman said? In a series of tweets, the woman wrote in Japanese:

"On 9 March, I tweeted a video of the Indian festival Holi, but after that, the number of retweets (RTs) and direct messages (DMs) increased more than I had imagined, and I was terrified, so I deleted the tweet. We sincerely apologise to those who were offended by the video."

"I would appreciate it if you could understand that I was not trying to convey the abnormalities and damages of the Holi festival in India," after several Twitter handles attacked her for posting a video of the assault.