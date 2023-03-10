Video of Japanese Woman Being Harassed During Holi Sparks Calls for Action

A disturbing video of a woman being physically and sexually assaulted by a group of men while playing Holi has triggered outrage on social media, with several media reports claiming the woman is a Japanese national.
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
(Trigger warning: Descriptions of harassment)
The purported video being circulated on Twitter shows a group of at least 10 men – some of whom may be teenagers – grabbing the woman by her neck, spraying colour on her, and even smashing an egg on her head.
The woman is heard saying "bye, bye" while ducking away from the group, and even slaps a man who tries to grope her.
The Delhi Police said that based on the landmarks seen in the video, it appeared that the incident occurred in the Paharganj area of Delhi.
The police added that they have not received any complaint in this regard so far and that are trying to identify the foreign national as well as the men seen in the video.
"An e-mail has been sent to Japanese embassy requesting for help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other detail about the incident," the police said.
Reacting to the purported video, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said she would issue a notice to the Delhi Police to probe the incident.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a member of the National Commission for Women, Khushboo Sundar, also tweeted: "Sickening. The woman has to send a notice to NCW."
