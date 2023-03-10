Video of Japanese Woman Being Harassed During Holi Sparks Calls for Action

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of harassment)

The video of a group of men physically and sexually assaulting a woman, while playing Holi has triggered outrage on social media, with several media reports claiming the woman is a Japanese national.

The purported video being circulated on Twitter shows a group of at least 10 men – some of whom may be teenagers – grabbing the woman by her neck, spraying colour on her, and even smashing an egg on her head.

The woman is heard saying "bye, bye" while ducking away from the group, and even slaps a man who tries to grope her.