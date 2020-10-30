‘J&K Admin Stopped Farooq Abdullah from Visiting Shrine’: NC

The Quint Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. | (Photo: PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has blocked the residence of Farooq Abdullah and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar, the National Conference party tweeted on Friday, 30 October. "JKNC condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad Un Nabi SAW," the party said.

‘Gross Violation’: Mufti Tweets

Expressing solidarity with Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said it is a "gross violation of our rights and is highly condemnable". "Preventing Farooq sahab from offering prayers on Milad Un Nabi SAW at Hazratbal exposes GOI’s (Government of India’s) deep paranoia & their iron fist approach towards J&K. Its a gross violation of our rights & is highly condemnable," she tweeted.

The two leaders are part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a conglomerate of mainstream Kashmir parties for the reversal of Constitutional changes made in J&K on 5 August last year. While NC president Farooq Abdullah is the president of the alliance, Mufti had been appointed as the Vice President.

On Friday, a delegation of the PAGD, including Omar Abdullah, visited Kargil to meet local leaders. Both Mufti and Abdullah had been placed under detention when J&K's special status was scrapped last year. While Farooq Abullah was released in March this year, Mufti was released only earlier this month.