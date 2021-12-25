2 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Neutralised by Security Forces in J&K's Shopian

In the early hours of Friday, 25 December, security forces neutralized two armed militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Image for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
In the early hours of Friday, 25 December, security forces neutralised two armed militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
The security forces, during the encounter in Chowgam area, also recovered various incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.
The forced had launched a cordon-and-search operation based on inputs of the presence of militants in the Chowgam area. The search operation later turned into an encounter as militants opened fire on the security forces.
Earlier on 24 December, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised in the Mumanhal (Arwani) area of Anantnag.
(With inputs from ANI)