Army Vehicles Ambushed By Terrorists in J&K's Poonch, No Casualties Reported

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: PTI)
Army vehicles came under attack from terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Friday, 12 January.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Meanwhile, search operations have been launched following the attack.
"At around 1800 today, a security forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati (in) Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in progress," the Army took to X to say.
