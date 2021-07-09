2 Army Personnel, 6 Militants Killed in Multiple Encounters Across J&K

The slain militants, both residents of Pulwama district, were identified by the police as Kifayat Ramzan and Inayat Ahmad Dar and were said to be affiliated to the Al Badr outfit.

Kulgam

As per officials, another gunbattle took place in Kulgam a few hours later, where a joint team of police, Army and CRPF, based on inputs on the movement of militants, had laid out checkpoints at Zadora village of Qazigund.

In a statement, J&K police said that “when a suspicious vehicle was signalled to stop”, two militants “came out from the vehicle and started firing indiscriminately. However, the alert party retaliated effectively, leading to the elimination of two terrorists on the spot,” Indian Express reported.

The two militants killed were said to be associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and were identified by the police as Nasir Ahmad Pandith of Redwani Kulgam and Shahbaz Ahmad Shah of Katrusu Kulgam.