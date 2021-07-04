Srinagar Bans Use of Drones After Jammu Air Force Base Attack

On 21 June, two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Jammu Air Force base resulting in simultaneous explosions. This first-ever drone attack in India came close on the heels of Indian government's approval of commercial operation of drones.

Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems (UASes), are devices that can be remotely controlled through softwares, working in conjunction with onboard sensors and GPS.