Srinagar Bans Use of Drones After Jammu Air Force Base Attack

Days after two drone attacks on Jammu Air Force base, the Srinagar district administration on Saturday, 3 July, imposed a ban on the use of drones in the city and told those who own them to deposit them in police stations.
Further, those who already possess drone cameras or other similar kinds of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles have been asked to “ground the same to the local police station under proper receipt.”
Even the government departments using drones for mapping, surveys and surveillance in agricultural, environment conservation and disaster mitigation sector have been instructed to inform the local police station before undertaking any such activity.
Further, the order states that any violation shall attract punitive action under relevant laws and the senior superintendent of police, Srinagar, has been asked to ensure implementation of the order.
WHAT HAPPENED IN JAMMU?
On 21 June, two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Jammu Air Force base resulting in simultaneous explosions. This first-ever drone attack in India came close on the heels of Indian government's approval of commercial operation of drones.
Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems (UASes), are devices that can be remotely controlled through softwares, working in conjunction with onboard sensors and GPS.
