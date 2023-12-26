Army Orders Probe Into Alleged Custodial Deaths of 3 Civilians in J&K's Poonch

The Indian Army on Monday, 25 December, ordered an investigation into the deaths of three civilians allegedly in military custody in Jammu and Kashmir.

What's the case? The civilians were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Poonch district's Baffliaz area on 22 December. They had allegedly been picked up by the Army for questioning following an ambush on military vehicles in Poonch on 21 December, which led to the deaths of four jawans.

The deceased persons have been identified as Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32), as per news agency PTI.

The families of the civilians have alleged custodial torture and demanded strict action against the accused persons.