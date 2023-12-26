Army Orders Probe Into Alleged Custodial Deaths of 3 Civilians in J&K's Poonch

The civilians were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Poonch district's Baffliaz area on 22 December. They had allegedly been picked up by the Army for questioning following an ambush on military vehicles in Poonch on 21 December, which led to the deaths of four jawans.
The Indian Army on Monday, 25 December, ordered an investigation into the deaths of three civilians allegedly in military custody in Jammu and Kashmir.
What's the case? The civilians were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Poonch district's Baffliaz area on 22 December. They had allegedly been picked up by the Army for questioning following an ambush on military vehicles in Poonch on 21 December, which led to the deaths of four jawans.
The deceased persons have been identified as Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32), as per news agency PTI.
The families of the civilians have alleged custodial torture and demanded strict action against the accused persons.
Brigadier to be questioned: The Army has initiated a Court of Inquiry into the case. As part of the probe, the Brigade Commander of the 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles has been attached for questioning, news agency ANI reported.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police is also said to have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons.
Meanwhile, several political parties and locals staged protests across Jammu and Kashmir demanding a thorough investigation in the case.
"I would like to add that home minister (Amit Shah) should visit the area and assure the people that those involved will be handed down an exemplary punishment. The killing of the civilians is a sad incident and a human rights violation," Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said.
Several members of the Apni Party, led by their Kashmir provincial president Ashraf Mir, protested in Srinagar's Church Lane area against the incident.
"We want justice for the killed civilians. A thorough investigation of the case should be done,” Mir said while addressing the press.
Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff Manoj Pandey visited the Rajouri-Poonch sector on Monday to take stock of the situation.
"General Manoj Pande visited the Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. He interacted with commanders on the ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges," the Indian Army took to X to say.
The J&K administration has announced compensation and jobs to the kin of the three deceased civilians.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
