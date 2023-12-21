4 Jawans Martyred After Terrorists Ambush Military Vehicles in J&K's Poonch

Image used for representational purposes only.
Four Indian Army soldiers were killed and three others injured after terrorists ambushed two military vehicles in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, 21 December.
The two army vehicles were ferrying troops to an operation site when terrorists opened fire at the trucks on Thursday afternoon. A massive cordon and search operation with aerial monitoring and sniffer dogs is underway in the forest areas of the district on Friday, 22 December, according to PTI.
The fourth jawan succumbed to his injuries later on Thursday night, ANI quoted army officials as saying.
This comes a month after five jawans, including two Army captains, were martyred in J&K's Rajouri during an encounter with terrorists.
"Even today there is terrorism in J&K, there has just been an incident. Terrorism has not ended. They (central government) are only talking about increasing tourism in Kashmir. Even if one tourist gets shot, no one will come here," National Conference MP and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
