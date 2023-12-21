Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20194 Jawans Martyred After Terrorists Ambush Military Vehicles in J&K's Poonch

4 Jawans Martyred After Terrorists Ambush Military Vehicles in J&K's Poonch

Three Indian Army personnel also sustained injuries in the ambush.
The Quint
India
Updated:

Image used for representational purposes only. 

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes only.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Video Producer: Jaspreet Singh

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Four Indian Army soldiers were killed and three others injured after terrorists ambushed two military vehicles in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, 21 December.

The two army vehicles were ferrying troops to an operation site when terrorists opened fire at the trucks on Thursday afternoon. A massive cordon and search operation with aerial monitoring and sniffer dogs is underway in the forest areas of the district on Friday, 22 December, according to PTI.

"Based on hard intelligence a joint operation was launched in Gen Area DKG last night, contact has been established today evening and encounter is in progress. Further details being ascertained" the spokesperson said, as per news agency PTI.

The fourth jawan succumbed to his injuries later on Thursday night, ANI quoted army officials as saying.

This comes a month after five jawans, including two Army captains, were martyred in J&K's Rajouri during an encounter with terrorists.

"Even today there is terrorism in J&K, there has just been an incident. Terrorism has not ended. They (central government) are only talking about increasing tourism in Kashmir. Even if one tourist gets shot, no one will come here," National Conference MP and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also ReadFive Army Soldiers, Two Terrorists Killed in An Encounter in J&K's Rajouri

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 21 Dec 2023,05:31 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT