4 Jawans Martyred After Terrorists Ambush Military Vehicles in J&K's Poonch

The fourth jawan succumbed to his injuries later on Thursday night, ANI quoted army officials as saying.

This comes a month after five jawans, including two Army captains, were martyred in J&K's Rajouri during an encounter with terrorists.

"Even today there is terrorism in J&K, there has just been an incident. Terrorism has not ended. They (central government) are only talking about increasing tourism in Kashmir. Even if one tourist gets shot, no one will come here," National Conference MP and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.