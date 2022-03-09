Jammu & Kashmir: 1 Killed, 14 Injured in Explosion in Udhampur

One person was killed and 14 injured in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, 9 March, police said.

The blast took place at Salathia Chowk near the tehsil office in Udhampur, reported IANS.

Talking to reporters at the site of incident. Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that preliminary investigation reveals that it was an IED blast. He added that it was a localised blast with a limited area of impact.

"One person has died and 14 others were wounded," he said.