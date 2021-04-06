New Protocol in J&K Gives DDC Chiefs Status of Mayor

The DDC members have been placed at serial number 28, the last in the list, along with district magistrates, officers of the rank of brigadiers and equivalent, major heads of department, conservator of forests, district and sessions judges, block development councils'' chairpersons and the presidents of municipal councils and municipalities, the order said.

About a month ago on March 9, a day after the government had issued the warrant of precedence DDC members, across party lines, had boycotted a two-day training programme. They protested putting forth their demands for better status and monthly honorarium.

The protest lasted only a day, and was called off after the LG assured them. They had a meeting to discuss the same issue on 12 March.