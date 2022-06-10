Jammu & Kashmir: Curfew Imposed in Bhaderwah Town, Army Called In for Flag March

A curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah on Thursday, 9 June, after tensions arose due to an allegedly inflammatory speech from a mosque. The army was thereafter called in to conduct a flag march.

A curfew was also imposed in the Kishtwar district as a precaution, district administration told news agency ANI.

Action under law has been taken and a case has been registered at Bhaderwah Police Station, said Police Media Centre, Jammu. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).