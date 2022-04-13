Civilian Dies After Being Shot by Terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam: Police

A civilian who was shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, 13 April, succumbed to his injuries, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

The victim, named Satish Kumar Singh, was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, but was declared dead by doctors later.

"Civilian Satish Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon," police said on Twitter.