Kashmir Killings | Over 40 Civilians Killed in Two Months, Who is Accountable?

It has been two years since Article 370, that granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated, and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had on the floor of the Parliament, on 5 August, 2019, claimed that an "era of bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir" would end with the abrogation of Article 370.

Yet, contrary to what the central government assured, there has been no end to civilian killings and 'bloodshed' in the erstwhile state. With over 40 civilian killings in the last two months, there is a sense of fear in the valley, specially among migrant workers, who have primarily been the targets of the recent killings, and are now are forced to flee.

We ask, who is accountable? Why has there been no end to bloodshed, as assured? And why is the government and much of the media silent?