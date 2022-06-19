India Will Not Allow Any Unilateral Attempt by China To Alter LAC: Jaishankar

India will not allow any unilateral attempt by China to change the status quo or alter the Line of Actual Control (LAC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, 19 June, while asserting that through an enormous logistical effort, the country had countered the Chinese at the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Talking about the eastern Ladakh border row, Jaishankar said China, in violation of the 1993 and 1996 agreements not to mass troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), chose to do so, and added that its attempt was obviously to unilaterally change the LAC.

"Even though we were in the midst of COVID-19 at that time, through an enormous logistical effort, which I think sometimes has not been adequately recognised by people, by analysts, even in our politics in this country, we were actually able to counter them at the LAC," Jaishankar said at a town hall organised by CNN-News18.