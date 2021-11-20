'Jai Kisan': What Front Page Headlines Said as Farm Laws Set To Be Repealed

Nearly a year after farmers began their protest against the three controversial farm laws in the national capital and different parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, 19 November, said that the government will repeal the three laws.

Here's how the front pages of English and Hindi newspapers looked the morning after the announcement.

While The Indian Express led with 'Farmers reap Modi climbdown', The Telegraph went with the headline: 'Jai Kisan'.