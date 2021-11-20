'Jai Kisan': What Front Page Headlines Said as Farm Laws Set To Be Repealed

How the front pages of newspapers looked after PM Modi said that his government will repeal the three farm laws.
The Quint
India
Published:

Here's how the front pages of newspapers looked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government will repeal the three farm laws.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's how the front pages of newspapers looked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government will repeal the three farm laws.</p></div>

Nearly a year after farmers began their protest against the three controversial farm laws in the national capital and different parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, 19 November, said that the government will repeal the three laws.

Here's how the front pages of English and Hindi newspapers looked the morning after the announcement.

While The Indian Express led with 'Farmers reap Modi climbdown', The Telegraph went with the headline: 'Jai Kisan'.

The Indian Express: 'Farmers Reap Modi Climbdown'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

The Hindu: 'Govt Relents, Decides to Spike Farm Laws'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

The Telegraph: 'Jai Kisan'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

Hindustan Times: 'Farm Laws to Go After Year of Protest'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

The Times of India: 'Apology to Countrymen': Couldn't Convince a Section of Farmers on Agri Laws, Will Repeal All Three, Says PM

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

Also ReadExplained: How Will The Farm Laws be Repealed?

Meanwhile, Hindi news outlets such as Dainik Bhaskar and Navbharat Times headlined their lede story as 'Krishak Pradhan' and 'Kheti Kanoon Vaapis Legi Sarkaar' respectively.

Dainik Bhaskar: 'Krishak Pradhan'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

Dainik Jagran: 'Teen Krishi Kanoon Vaapis'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

Navbharat Times: 'Kheti Kanoon Vaapis Legi Sarkaar'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

Also ReadModi Repealing Farm Laws Is Huge! How Will It Impact Polls & National Politics?

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT