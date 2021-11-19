Modi Repealing Farm Laws Is Huge! How Will It Impact Polls & National Politics?

In the long term, this U-Turn by Modi has added an element of uncertainty in Indian politics. The biggest development is that it has destroyed the aura of Modi being an invincible, iron-willed leader who can't be made to compromise.

The weakening of this image will have long term consequences for both BJP supporters and opponents. More on that a little later.

First a brief flashback.

Now, Modi is not the first PM to buckle before an agitation and he certainly won't be the last.

Past PMs Who Compromised With Protests and Those Who Didn't

Despite a brute majority, Rajiv Gandhi in the late 1980s compromised with a variety of protests - from the Assam agitation, the protests against the Shah Bano verdict, the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation and the 1988 Boat Club by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Mahendra Singh Tikait to name a few.

Indira Gandhi, on the other hand, was said to have been least inclined to compromise with any form of collective bargaining.

The UPA government did not compromise on the OBC reservation issue but buckled during the Lokpal protests.

Modi himself has had a mixed track record as PM. Early into his first term, he gave in to the Opposition's protests and withdrew the land acquisition ordinance. In 2018, it also conceded to protests against the Supreme Court judgment on the SC/STs Prevention of Atrocities Act and passed a law overturning the verdict.

But his government hasn't compromised on the Citizenship Amendment Act except for small concessions for certain Northeastern states.

Now, irrespective of whether one supports or opposes any of these compromises, one thing is clear - all such decisions have political consequences.