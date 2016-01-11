Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan: Memorable Slogan, But What Does It Mean?

Not just that, on September 6, when the Indian Army found itself pinned down by Pakistani forces in the Akhnoor Sector, it is Shastri’s decisive leadership that helped India gain the upper hand. He ordered the bold move to invade West Pakistan.

The BBC reported that Indian troops had crossed into West Pakistan, “crossing the border at three points in an attack that appeared to be aimed mainly at the city of Lahore”.

Jai Kisan

Remember Rahul Gandhi fumbling for words to stake credit for Amul? The boast was made possible by the foresight and efforts of Shastri who was at the helm of affairs when India was hit by two monster droughts in 1965 and 1966. When food grain production was reduced by 1/5th, food aid saved India from mass starvation. To overcome this shortage, Shastri asked experts to devise long-term strategies. He was instrumental in guiding both the Green Revolution and the White Revolution.