Deserted Market, Tense Lanes: 3 Days After Communal Clash in Jahangirpuri

On Monday afternoon, a Delhi Police team visited the house of an accused, who can be seen opening fire in a purported video from 16 April evening. “The family (of the person identified in the video) pelted two stones at the police team. One person has been detained,” said DCP (northwest) Usha Rangani.

The news of this incident led to shopkeepers abruptly shutting shop in the middle of the day, fearing fresh violence. Among them was Vinodini, 35, a tea-seller.

“To set up the tea shop daily, I carry everything from my house to here. It takes me seven rounds. I can't leave my coffee machine here. What if someone vandalises it?" she asks. The incident of “two stones being pelted at the police personnel” meant she shut shop in the afternoon, and reopened later in the evening. Business, as expected, was lukewarm.