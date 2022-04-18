Two Days After Clashes, Stones Pelted at Police Team in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

The police team which was attacked had gone to Jahangirpuri to look for an accused, Sonu Chikna, who was caught on camera firing shots during Saturday's clashes, as per reports.

"Legal action is being taken. One person is detained. Situation is completely under control," she further stated. "It was a minor, one-off incident," Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal said.

The area is under heavy police deployment, with personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) also stationed in the district.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday, 18 April, said that action will be taken against those involved irrespective of their class, creed, or community.

"23 people have been arrested. They are from both communities," CP Asthana said.