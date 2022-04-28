Jahangirpuri Case: 1 More Arrested by Delhi Police Over Communal Clashes

Communal clashes had broken out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, where stone-pelting and arson were reported. A total of 30 persons have been arrested in the case so far, of which three juveniles have been sent to a correction home in the capital city.

Charges under the National Security Act (NSA) have been filed against five accused in the clashes. The five individuals are Ansar Sheikh, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Salim Chikna, Dilshad, and Ahir.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked the Enforcement Directorate to take action against Ansar, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri case. Ansar was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.

