WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Named NDA Candidate For Vice President

Dhankhar currently holds the post of Governor in West Bengal.
(Photo: PTI)
BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday, 16 July, announced that Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the NDA candidate for the post of Vice President of India.
The office of the vice president will fall vacant on 10 August, following the end of M Venkaiah Naidu's term. Dhankhar currently holds the post of Governor in West Bengal.
Since assuming charge as the governor of West Bengal in July 2019, Dhankhar has taken on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government regularly over various issues.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)