'Giving Free Water, Electricity Not a Bribe': Delhi CM Kejriwal Hits Out at BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 16 July, following his freebies quip saying that giving free water, electricity or world-class primary education was not a bribe for voters, but the state's responsibility.

"To give free and good education to the children of our country and to provide good and free treatment to the people - this is not called distributing free 'revris' (sweet). We are laying the foundation of a developed and proud India. This work should have been done 75 years ago," Kejriwal said.

PM Modi had quipped about freebies comparing them to "revris" that were offered by governments ahead of any elections, saying this could be 'very dangerous' for the development of the country.