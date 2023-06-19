Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: Date, Significance, Timing, and Why To Celebrate

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is an annual festival celebrated in the city of Puri, Odisha. Also known as Gundicha Yatra or Chariot Festival. The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, the Lord of Universe, and a form of Lord Krishna.

During the Rath Yatra, a procession of Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra is being held in specially designed chariots called Raths. The procession marches towards Gundicha Temple and involves participation of thousands of devotees.

The festival is usually observed in the month of June or July and lasts for several days. This year, Rath Yatra 2023 will be held on Tuesday, 20 June 2023.

Let us check out the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 date, time, tithi, rituals, significance, and other details here.