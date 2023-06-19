Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: Date, Significance, Timing, and Why To Celebrate

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: Date, Timings, and Other Details.
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is an annual festival celebrated in the city of Puri, Odisha. Also known as Gundicha Yatra or Chariot Festival. The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, the Lord of Universe, and a form of Lord Krishna.
During the Rath Yatra, a procession of Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra is being held in specially designed chariots called Raths. The procession marches towards Gundicha Temple and involves participation of thousands of devotees.
The festival is usually observed in the month of June or July and lasts for several days. This year, Rath Yatra 2023 will be held on Tuesday, 20 June 2023.
Let us check out the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 date, time, tithi, rituals, significance, and other details here.
Dwitiya Tithi Starts: Monday, 19 June 2023 at 11:25 am.
Dwitiya Tithi Ends: Tuesday, 20 June 2023 at 1:07 pm.
The Puri Rath Yatra festival is an annual celebration held in Puri, and highlights the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Odisha. It is believed that the festival started when the sister of Lord Jagannath (Subhadra) expressed her desire to visit Puri. In order to fulfil Subhadra's wish, Lord Jagannath along with Lord Balabhadra and Subhadra left for Puri in a chariot. Since then the Jagannath festival is being observed every year as per the Hindu calendar.
The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra festival is celebrated to seek blessings of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.
On the Jagannath festival, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra leave in their chariot and to pay a visit to Gundicha Temple. They stay in the Gundicha Temple for a period of 8 days.
After the eighth day, the deities leave from the Gundicha Temple and this period is called Bahuda Yatra.
The chariot journey in Jagannath Puri Yatra folllows a specific pattern. Lord Balabhadra is placed on the front side of the chariot followed by Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath is placed on the rear side of the chariot.
