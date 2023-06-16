Father's Day 2023 Date in India: History, Significance, and Celebrations Ideas

Father's Day 2023: Father’s Day is one of the most special and emotional days of the year and it is an opportunity to tell our fathers, uncles, grandfathers or any other father figures that we love and adore them. This day also allows us to honor the love and dedication of fathers all around the world. In India, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June and this year it will be celebrated on 18 June.

Father or father figures play an important role as a guide, source of motivation, and guardian in the upbringing and development of a child. Fathers provide emotional support and nurture their child’s growth. A father's presence in their child's life plays an important part and also provides stability in a family.

Let's know about the history, significance, and ways to celebrate Father's Day 2023.