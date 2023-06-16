Father's Day 2023 Date in India: History, Significance, and Celebrations Ideas

Father's Day 2023 in India
(Image: iStock)
Father's Day 2023: Father’s Day is one of the most special and emotional days of the year and it is an opportunity to tell our fathers, uncles, grandfathers or any other father figures that we love and adore them. This day also allows us to honor the love and dedication of fathers all around the world. In India, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June and this year it will be celebrated on 18 June.
Father or father figures play an important role as a guide, source of motivation, and guardian in the upbringing and development of a child. Fathers provide emotional support and nurture their child’s growth. A father's presence in their child's life plays an important part and also provides stability in a family.
Let's know about the history, significance, and ways to celebrate Father's Day 2023.
The origin of Father’s Day can be traced back to the early 20th century in the United States. This day was recognized by Sonora Smart Dodd, a woman from Spokane, Washington. She was inspired by the newly established Mother’s Day and she wanted a day for the fathers- to honor her father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran who single-handedly raised six children after his wife’s demise.
Sonora Smart Dodd advocated commemorating fathers, and her efforts showed results. Father’s Day was celebrated on 19 June 1910 for the first time in Spokane. However, President Richard Nixon did not sign a proclamation until 1972 officially recognizing Father’s Day as a national holiday in the United States.
Father’s Day holds great significance as it continues the tradition of honoring and celebrating the role of fathers. It is a great opportunity to express heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the fathers for their love, guidance, and sacrifices.
They give us everything we want. It is also a day to help fathers recognize their role and responsibilities as a father and how they may impact the life of their children.
You can bake a cake for Father's Day and add your father's favorite chocolates or flavors.
You can book a spa date for them to help them relax and take a break.
You can cook his favorite meals on a special day as he would appreciate a hand-cooked meal more than a takeout.
You can take him shopping. It may be a role reversal since in childhood, he would be the one to take you shopping but you can buy him whatever he wants on his special day
You can gift him a classic watch on Father's Day that will always remind him of you.
You can also give him books and a diary if he is someone who loves reading and writing.
