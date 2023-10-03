Manipur Students' Killing: Tribal Body Announces End of Indefinite Shutdown

After careful consideration, the indefinite shutdown declared by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) at Lamka in protest against the abduction of 7 Kuki-Zo including 2 minors will be concluded by 6 pm today 3rd October, 2023. ITLF will continue to monitor the situation and will issue a public notice if intense agitation is required," the ITLF said in a statement.
(Photo: PTI)
The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said on Tuesday, 3 October that it has decided to end the indefinite shutdown in Manipur's Churachandpur, which began on Monday in protest against the arrests in the alleged murder of two missing Meitei students.
It further stated that the ITLF Women Wing weekly dharna will be cancelled on Wednesday, 4 October but will resume from next week.
Background: Normal life had been crippled in Manipur's Churachandpur district after the dharna came into effect. On Sunday, 1 October, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the killing of two students, had arrested six persons – three men, one woman, and two minors.
Four of the six accused have been identified as Wohkhogin Baite, Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawn Haokip, and Lhingneichong Baite. The two minors, whose names The Quint has withheld, are aged 11 and 9.
The arrests were made in Churachandpur, and all six accused were taken to Guwahati in Assam for further investigation.
The two minors have been handed over to the district child protection officer of Kamrup Metropolitan in Assam.
Immediately after the arrests, ITLF, an apex body of tribals in Manipur, on Sunday night called the indefinite shutdown in Churachandpur district. Demanding the release of those arrested within 48 hours, the body added that, “failing which more intense agitation will follow in all hill districts of Manipur”.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)