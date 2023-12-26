Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Call About Explosion Near Israel Embassy, Nothing Found Yet': Delhi Police

'Call About Explosion Near Israel Embassy, Nothing Found Yet': Delhi Police

Israel has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in India and called the explosion a 'possible terror attack'.
The Quint
India
Updated:

Security officials near the Embassy of Israel after Delhi Police received a call about a blast near the embassy.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Security officials near the Embassy of Israel after Delhi Police received a call about a blast near the embassy.<br></p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Police received a call about an explosion near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday, 26 December, the officials said.

"This is evening several minutes after 5, an explosion occurred in close proximity of the Embassy. All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further," Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India, said in a video statement.

“There was a bomb blast call. (We are) not sure what it is exactly yet. The police and our security team are still investigating," an Israel Embassy spokesperson said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

However, after scanning the area, Delhi Police Crime Unit and forensics team confirmed that no explosion was found, reported news agency PTI.

"The experts have examined the spot, lifted exhibits that may have evidentiary relevance; the same are being sent for forensic examination. Further enquiry is in progress," the police added.

Meanwhile, Israel has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in India, calling the explosion near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi a "a possible terror attack".

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 26 Dec 2023,10:29 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT