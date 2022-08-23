IRCTC Tatkal Rail Ticket Booking: Steps To Get a Confirmed Tatkal Ticket

The Indian Railways introduced the ‘Tatkal' booking facility for passengers in the year 1997. This facility was started for passengers who had to travel due to some emergencies or on short notice. Tatkal tickets can be booked in advance a day before travel, which does not include the date of journey from the origin station.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows tatkal booking for all reserved classes across all trains in India. According to the official website of the Indian Railways, tatkal booking opens at 10 am for AC classes and 11 am for non-AC classes.