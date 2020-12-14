IRCTC Shares Drop as Centre Succeeds in Sale of 20 Percent Stake 

The Union government on Sunday, 13 December, successful divested 20 percent stake in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) ticketing firm.

Shares of IRCTC plunged over 8 percent on 9 December after the company announced the sale. IRCTC shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 1,481.50 at midday, lower by Rs 136.55 or 8.44 percent from its previous close.

The IRCTC share sale took place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on 10-11 December. Only retail investors were allowed to place their bids on 11 December.

The Union government had proposed to sell up to 2.40 crore shares or 15 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of IRCRTC through the offer of sale route.