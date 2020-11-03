IRCTC Launches Shri Ram Path Yatra Train Tour Package for Devotees

IRCTC Launches Shri Ram Path Yatra Train Tour Package for Devotees

Devotees can now travel with ease to pilgrimage centres such as Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot thanks to a new Shri Ram Path Yatra tour package, introduced by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The package will contain vegetarian meals, accommodation and transportation to sightseeing places. This special train will comprise sleeper class coaches and will start from Dehradun at 6 am on 12 December, and is priced at Rs 5,670 per person. For travel between sightseeing places and accommodation, the Indian Railways will be arranging a non-AC 55 seater bus. The accommodation will also be non-AC dormitories/hall.

However, accommodations can be upgraded to any category of hotels at any destination for an extra price, based on availability. The tour package will not include the entrance fee for monuments, temples, etc, items of personal nature such as medicines, laundry as well as any other item apart from the ones that are mentioned in the ticket.

Boarding Points for Shri Ram Path Yatra Tour Train