FAQ | IRCTC's New Customised Menu Has Something to Offer for Infants, Diabetics

Why is the IRCTC providing this level of food flexibilty to its customers?

"As a measure to improve catering services on trains, it has been decided to give IRCTC the flexibility to customise the menu to include the items from regional cuisines, seasonal delicacies, diabetic-friendly foods, baby food, and other healthy food options, including millet-based local products," Hindustan Times reported quoting the order.

A railway official told the publication that they have received complaints from passengers from southern and western states such as Maharashtra about a dearth of regional foods. For instance, a train to Gujarat will have local delicacies like fafda and dhokla, while a train to Maharashtra would include foods like wada pav, the official added .

Currently, the IRCTC has to get the menus, comprising mostly of standardised food items and beverages, approved by the Railway Board before it can introduce them on trains.

This is the first time that the board has given the IRCTC so much control over the food onboard their trains.