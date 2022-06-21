'Brings Peace to the World': PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mysuru Palace.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@BJP4India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Tuesday morning, 21 June, at Mysuru Palace Ground where he is taking part in a mass yoga demonstration on the eighth International Yoga Day.
India is celebrating Yoga Day in the physical mode after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is joined by 15,000 participants in the event.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi, were among those present
Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year
The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity"
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, participated in celebrating International Yoga Day at Delhi's Red Fort.
He said in a tweet, "Privileged to participate in celebrating #InternationalYogaDay from Delhi’s Red Fort - one of the 75 iconic locations chosen for this momentous event. Share your photos/videos to show how you are joining the celebrations. (sic)."
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the program organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted a live link of the celebrations as well and said in a tweet, "On the occasion of International Yoga Day, today I also joined 'Delhi ki Yogshaala' to practice yoga with the people of Delhi."
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is performing yoga in Shimla's Kangra Fort. He is joined by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also led the celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow.
Greeting people on the occasion, he said in a tweet in Hindi, "The medium of ensuring the health of body and mind and the awakening of spiritual consciousness, 'Yoga' has become a 'world fund' today."
Addressing the participants, PM Modi said, “The yoga energy which has been nurtured for centuries by the spiritual centers of India like Mysore, today that yoga energy is giving direction to world health. Today yoga is becoming a mutual basis for global cooperation. Today yoga is giving the belief of a healthy life to mankind.”
"This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us", Modi said. "And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness".
He added, "Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe."
