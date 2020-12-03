Inspiring, Lively Soul: Leaders Condole Mahashay Dharmpal’s Death

95-year-old Dharampal 'King of Spices' Gulati was born in 1923 in Pakistan's Sialkot. Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati moved to India after Partition and opened a shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh.

The owner of spice brand MDH 'Mahashay' Dharmpal Gulati passed away at the age of 98 on Thursday, 3 December. He was admitted to Delhi's Mata Chanan Devi Hospital where he was reportedly undergoing treatment for the past few weeks, reported India Today. ‘Mahashay’ Dharmpal Gulati was one of India's leading spices manufacturers. On Thursday, leaders across India condoled the demise of the “King of Spice.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the demise of the 98-year-old. Kejriwal tweeted saying that “Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality.”

Calling Mahashay Dharm Pal India’s most inspiring entrepreneur, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia shared pictures of Gulati on the microblogging site.

‘India’s Most Respected Businessman’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered condolences to the bereaved family of Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati. The Home Minister said that Dharmpal was a symbol of struggle and hard work. He further stated that Dharmpal ji’s success is an inspiration for every person. “May God grant salvation to his departed soul and give his family the strength to bear this sorrow,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Expressing his grief over the demise of ‘Mahashay’ Dharmpal, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the 98-year-old was a well-known personality of the Indian industry. “His work done for social service is also commendable. My condolences to his family and well-wishers,” tweeted President Kovind in Hindi.

Offering condolences to the family, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati was India’s most respected businessmen. Singh further stated that Gulati was a very active social worker.



“He started his small business and made a mark of himself. He was very active in social work and remained active till the last moment. I express my condolences to his family,” Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Expressing his grief over the demise of King of Spice, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that Mahashay Dharmpal had spread the fragrance of spices around the world. “He established an ideal of social work, along with his entrepreneurship and self-reliance,” Goyal tweeted.

‘Grand Old Man of India’

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called Mahashay Dharmpal the “grand old man of Indian entrepreneurship” He said that it is a day sad day for the country.

NCP leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel also expressed his grief and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that his journey in the face of adversity was an inspiration to all. “May God grant the departed soul a place in the shrine. Condolences to the bereaved family,” tweeted Biral in Hindi.

Union Minister and BJP leader Som Prakash said that Dharmpal Gulati Ji will be remembered for spreading the fragrance of spices of India to all over the world.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed grief over the demise of Dharmpal Gulati. Gandhi said that Dharmpal ji is the name of faith of India.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra took to Twitter and expressed condolences over Gulati’s demise. “Dharmpal ji was a member of almost every Indian family,” Patra wrote.