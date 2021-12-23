Initial Probe Shows Priyanka's Children's Insta Accounts Not Compromised: Report

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Photo: Accessed by The Quint (File Photo)
An initial Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (Meity) probe concluded that the Instagram accounts of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children were not compromised, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
On Wednesday, the central government had ordered an investigation into the hacking allegations, asking the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to investigate the matter following Robert Vadra's warning that he will take the matter to court.
Gandhi had said on Tuesday that the government has hacked her children's social media accounts and is keeping a close watch on their conversations.
She made the statement in response to a question on illegal phone surveillance on political opponents ahead of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections. She said, "They are even hacking my children's Instagram accounts, let alone phone tapping. Do they not have any other work?"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)