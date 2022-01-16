Asked To Move Car, Indore Doc Allegedly Gets Female Vegetable Vendor Thrashed

Representative Image.
(Photo: IANS)
In a shocking video from Madhya Pradesh (MP) that has now gone viral, a group of men – purportedly led by a doctor – can be seen assaulting a female vegetable vendor, allegedly over a parking dispute, reported NDTV.
Citing reports, NDTV said that the incident took place in Indore's Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday, 13 January, during which the group beat up Dwarka Bai and her son Raju and even overturned their cart of potatoes.
Miffed, the doctor – prime suspect in the violence – summoned the staff of his nearby clinic and asked them to beat up the mother and son duo, the report added.
