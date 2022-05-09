Disabled Child Mistreated by IndiGo: DGCA Forms Fact-Finding Team To Probe Issue

A child with disability was reportedly mistreated by IndiGo airlines on Saturday, with the staff disallowing the child and his parents to board the plane, allegedly stating that the child was a threat to other passengers' safety.

The Union minister shared a fellow passenger's account of the incident, which sought "strictest action" against the airlines.

Later on Monday, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronojoy Dutta issued a statement about the incident and said, "We offer our sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience."

Further, the CEO said, "As a small token of appreciation, IndiGo would like to offer electric wheelchair for child barred from boarding flight."