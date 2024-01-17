IndiGo Fined Rs 1.20 Crore After Viral Video Showing Passengers Eating on Tarmac

Amid chaos over flight cancellations due to fog, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Wednesday, 17 January, has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 1.20 crore on IndiGo airline.

Wait, why? The Rs 1.20 crore fine was levied on the airline in connection with a recent viral video that showed IndiGo passengers sitting near their flight on the tarmac at Mumbai airport and eating dinner that was distributed to them.

Fines galore: India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), also imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo, according to news agency ANI.