India's Religious Composition Largely Stable Since Partition: Pew Research Study

(Photo: The Quint)
A major decline in fertility rates across all religious groups in India has limited changes in the country’s religious composition, an analytical report by Pew Research Centre said.
A major decline in fertility rates across all religious groups in India has limited changes in the country’s religious composition, found an analytical report released by American think tank Pew Research Centre on Tuesday, 21 September.
The report titled 'Religious Composition of India' describes the religious makeup of India’s population, how it changed between 1951 and 2011, and the main causes of the change.
Looking at population trends since India’s independence, the report said that before the steep decline in fertility rates, India was on a trajectory that would have resulted in a much larger total population, as well as a greater change in the distribution of religious populations.
But the stabilisation in birth rates over time means that the religious composition has also been largely stable since Partition.
If between 1951 and 1961, the Muslim population expanded by 11 percentage points more than India’s overall rate of 21.6 percent, the gap has narrowed drastically over the past decades.
Between 2001 and 2011, the difference in growth among Muslims (24.7 percent) and India's overall rate (17.7 percent) was down 7 percentage points.
While Muslims still have the highest fertility rate among India’s major religious communities, followed by Hindus at 2.1, the gaps in the birth rates between India’s religious groups are getting smaller over the past decades than what they used to be.
The country's Christian population grew at the slowest pace of the three largest groups in the most recent census decade – gaining 15.7 percent between 2001 and 2011, a far lower growth rate than the one recorded in the decade following Partition (29.0 percent).
Overall, between 2001 and 2011, there was relatively little change in the religious composition of states, even as populations soared in almost every state.
India’s most populous states still have large Hindu majorities, the report said, while Muslims and Christians form majorities in some smaller states.
Within states, in most cases, the population shares of religious groups did not change by more than a small fraction of 1 percent.
For instance, in West Bengal, Muslims grew by 1.8 percentage points, and in Jammu and Kashmir, they grew by 1.3 points. The only state in which the Muslim share dropped was Manipur, with a 0.4 percentage points decrease.
Although migration contributes to shifting demographies, in the case of India, despite migration of millions of people to or outside of India, the geographic distribution of religious groups has largely remained stable since Partition, the report noted.
This is because the migration numbers are smaller relative to the overall population.
Currently, the concentration of Christians is still higher in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu and around the smaller Northeastern states. Jammu and Kashmir is the only place with a Muslim majority, except for the sparsely populated archipelago of Lakshadweep.
Buddhists and Jains are most often found in Maharashtra, and Sikhs in Punjab, where they make up a majority, while nearly every other state and territory has a large Hindu majority.
Allegations of 'love jihad' and unlawful conversions of Hindu women under the guile of marriage have been propagated by elected representatives in India on several occasions.
Even as the propaganda has been proven to be untrue many times, the Pew report backs the fact that the number of Indians who switch religions is modest and does not appear to be a major factor in demographic change.
In a 2020 Pew Research Center survey of nearly 30,000 adults across India, very few indicated they had switched religions since childhood.
Moreover, those who do switch religions tend to cancel each other out; among all Indian adults, the report said, 0.7 percent were raised Hindu but do not currently identify as such, while 0.8 percent were raised outside of the religion but are now Hindu.
In addition, the available data indicates that Muslims are more likely than Hindus to leave India, and immigrants into India from Muslim-majority countries are disproportionately Hindu.
In 2019, Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill granting expedited citizenship to many Hindu, Christian, Jain, Sikh, Parsi and Buddhist – but not Muslim – immigrants who have fled persecution in neighbouring countries.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined