India’s Energy Crisis: 3 Days of Coal Stocks Left for Over 65 Coal-fired Plants

What the high global coal prices have done is that it has prevented domestic generation companies from buying coal abroad to meet the local rise in demand.



In fact, several of the country's imported coal-based power projects have also reduced generation rather than supporting production through expensive buys.

As per a Crisil study, in April-July, non-coking coal imports by the power segment were at the same level as in fiscal 2021, and down 37 percent compared to fiscal 2020.