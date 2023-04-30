'Hinduphobic, Insensitive': Indians Slam Ukraine Over Awkward Goddess Kali Meme

A meme shared by Ukraine's Defence Ministry on Sunday, 30 April, angered Indians because of its resemblance to Goddess Kali.

The tweet, which has now been deleted, shows a huge cloud formed due to an explosion morphed into a woman with blue skin, with her tongue hanging out and a garland of skulls around her neck – all of which resemble the Goddess.

The woman in the photo is seen standing in an awkward pose, which was referred to as a "work of art" by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry.